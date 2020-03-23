Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

ALEKSANDAR DICKOV / SHUTTERSTOCK / THE ATLANTIC

Brace yourself for a string of more bad economic news.

The stock market has lost more than a third of its value. America will likely set a record for joblessness claims this week. Private projections are bleak. On Friday, the investment bank Goldman Sachs estimated a 24 percent drop in economic growth in the second quarter.

As one expert put it, the economy currently sits in a medically necessary coma, a freeze on activity designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

Now the government must ensure the patient can someday wake back up. But a trillion-dollar aid package is currently caught up in a multiday, partisan back-and-forth on Capitol Hill.

As Americans await its passage, here’s a recap on where things currently stand on the economic front: