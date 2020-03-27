Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Social distancing isn’t going away anytime soon. No one knows how long self-isolation measures will remain in place, but public-health experts say it could be several months, or even longer, until large gatherings are safe to resume as normal.

“Degrees of normalcy will likely be won back in the meantime,” our staff writer Joe Pinsker writes. “Come summer, Americans might get restaurants but no music festivals, offices but no crowded beaches, bars with spaced-out seating.”

The spring may not bring such small delights. Instead, this may be remembered as the season many of us spent rooted in our homes, fearful and bored, being forced to reckon with the smallness of our own lives. (That in itself being a place of relative privilege.)

Or it could be one when we learned to love the little things, like the sound of the rain—and to lean on such coziness for comfort amid grief. “What has sustained me during the challenging times,” Isabel Gillies writes, are noticing the small parts of my life that I love.”