A timely, dynamic examination of women and power

“The Female Persuasion is about graduating from college and finding one’s way in the world … It’s also about … learning how to be a feminist now, in the 21st century, when the old barriers to women’s success have been broken down but no one understands quite what has replaced them.”

Ida B. Wells’s uncompromising view of suffrage

“Wells’s work is a striking example of not only what [women’s political] anger can accomplish, but also the resistance—to the point of historical erasure—that it can provoke.”

The confidence gap

“Our experience suggests that the power centers of this nation are zones of female self-doubt—that is, when they include women at all.”

The fight to include more women in teaching materials

“Women’s-history pioneers … saw unearthing and integrating women’s stories as a gateway to better understand the laws, institutions, systems, and movements that are most familiar to Americans—and to correct and complicate them.”

