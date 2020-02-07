📚 The UnAmericans, by Molly Antopol

📚 “Wants,” by Grace Paley

A new way of looking at To Kill a Mockingbird

“I realized that Atticus, as the protagonist [of the stage version of the] story, has to … have a flaw … It turned out that Harper Lee had [already] given him one; it’s just that when we all learned the book, it was taught as a virtue.”

📚 To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

🎭 To Kill a Mockingbird, by Aaron Sorkin

What Richard Pryor’s stand-up can teach writers

“When you take an empathetic perspective on the world, and step into things that don’t have human consciousness, you’re allowed access into moments in a way you never would be otherwise.”

📚 Love and Death in the Sunshine State, by Cutter Wood

🎭 Live on the Sunset Strip, by Richard Pryor

Personal identity is (mostly) performance

“The objects with which we fill our homes play a vital role in how we construct our sense of self.”

📚 An excerpt from Me, Myself, and Why: Searching for the Science of Self, by Jennifer Ouellette

What Zadie Smith taught Roxane Gay: Identity is drag

“I was trying to figure out who I was and what might be possible for me. I was trying to write toward a space where I could reveal my most authentic self to the people who knew me but did not.”

📚 NW, by Zadie Smith

📚 An Untamed State, by Roxane Gay

