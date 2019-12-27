Also worth noting: the unveiling of Baby Yoda, a redeeming scene from the spotty final season of Game of Thrones, and TV’s most adorable avian boyfriend.

(Naomi Elliott)

🎬 The 10 Best Films

When it came to movies, our critic David Sims narrowed things down even more: Here are his 10 favorites from the year (and some honorable mentions, because ranking is hard).

“By any measure, this was a thrilling year for the medium,” he writes.

One of his top picks? Little Women, out this week: “The talent Gerwig demonstrated in Lady Bird for making an entire ensemble crackle with life is on display here as well.”

⭐️ Finally: Ranking the Concept of Rankings

We’re kidding … kind of.

Amanda Mull makes a nuanced argument about the dangers of the list form: These rankings “often misunderstand enjoyment as a rubric for determining a thing’s ultimate worth, instead of emphasizing the value of joy itself,” she writes.

(If you’re not convinced, read to the end of Amanda’s piece to see her pick for best movie of 2019.)

You’ll find more than enough conversation starters to last the weekend in these recent dispatches from our Science desk.

Ideas in the News

Climate Change

1. A new tool predicts how different bird species will rearrange themselves across America as climates shift.

By calculating how temperature-driven birds will behave, a National Audubon Society project does an “unusually good job” at demonstrating how climate change will visibly alter a landscape.

Turf Wars

2. What happens to artificial turf that’s run its course?

An estimated 750 artificial turf fields are replaced annually in the U.S. What seemed like a great use for worn tires three decades ago has left the country with hundreds of millions of pounds of useless pebbly plastic—most of it going back into landfills.

Trans Doe

3. For transgender homicide victims, the story told via genetic genealogy doesn’t always lead to the right answers.

For trans victims, those connections can dead-end at a long-discarded name or estranged family. Our science writer Sarah Zhang spoke with the leaders of the volunteer Trans Doe Task Force about what it will take to bridge this gap.

We’re closing out 2019 by reflecting on some of The Atlantic’s top-read and standout stories of the year. Today’s selection comes from our Technology team.

“I didn’t know if I was being watched live.”

That’s what one Airbnb guest told our California-based reporter Sidney Fussell in this terrifying piece on the company’s hidden-camera problem. Max Vest says he came back from dinner only to find two small cameras in his rented dwelling, facing the bed.

“The home-rental start-up says it’s cracking down on hosts who record guests. Is it doing enough?” Sidney wrote in March.

If you’re staying at an Airbnb or looking to book one right now, you’ll especially want to read this story.