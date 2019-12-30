We’re closing out 2019 by rounding up some of our editors’ and writers’ favorite things to watch, read, and listen to from this past year.

Today: What they loved listening to. (Come back tomorrow for our team’s favorite books of 2019, or check out last week’s edition on their favorite things to watch.) —Isabel Fattal

(Naomi Elliott)

🎵 The 18 Best Albums

The selection from our three critics “shift between total doom and quiet optimism.” Here’s one pick each from Spencer Kornhaber, Hannah Giorgis, and James Parker.

From Spencer

1. FKA Twigs’s Magdalene, which “makes one idiosyncratic woman’s lamentation into a shared, almost uplifting spectacle.”

⏯ Song to start with: “Home With You”

From Hannah

2. Burna Boy’s African Giant, an album that “shows off the growth and savvy of a singer who’s tapped into his own musical potential—and into his continent’s.”

⏯ Song to start with: “Anybody”

From James

3. Torche’s Admission, on which “you can hear the artistry in Steve Brooks’s songwriting, his wizardly grasp of dynamics, his ability to infuse the weightiest riff with a strain of rare joy.”

⏯ Song to start with: “Extremes of Consciousness”

Read the rest of their selections.

🎵 The 14 Best Songs

Hannah and Spencer looked at both their “personal obsessions” and “a sense of what mattered in popular culture,” and came up with some yearbook superlatives for this year’s memorable songs.

A few of the lucky winners:

⏯ Best Bad Single: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

⏯ Best Bruno Mars Song by Someone Who Isn’t Bruno Mars: Lizzo, “Juice”

⏯ Science-Fiction Story of the Year: Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

See the rest of the list here.

🎧 The 50 Best Podcasts:

The rise of podcasts, and the evolution of the format, continues in 2019. Laura Jane Standley and Eric McQuade made a list of 50 podcasts that are “emblematic of the year 2019, each a different version of what humans sound like or of what preoccupies our minds.”

One of their top picks: Crimetown Presents: The Ballad of Billy Balls, “made by storytellers who not only found the good stuff when they went digging, but also knew exactly how to use it.”

Read the full—ranked!—list.

(Bianca Bagnarelli)

Every Monday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week, she advises an anonymous reader worried about deep spousal resentment:

My husband and I both retired two years ago, after I was successfully treated for breast cancer. I’m enjoying my retirement, but he isn’t. After my surgery, I had to have radiation treatment at a location that’s a subway ride followed by a long walk from our home. He decided to retire early so that he could drive me to the radiology clinic. I didn’t really want him to retire, but I told him I would support any decision he made. Now, two years later, he’s so depressed that he sits around the house moaning and groaning that he “never should have retired,” and calling it the biggest mistake he ever made.

→ Read the rest, and Lori’s response. Write to Lori anytime at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.