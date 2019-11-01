The Mexican holiday Día de Muertos, marked by processions and other festivities in which families honor dead loved ones and celebrate the cycle of life, takes place this weekend. For those who participate, the Day of the Dead can be an annual reminder that death comes to everyone, and that it isn’t necessarily something to fear.

Among medical practitioners in the United States, however, such frank acknowledgments of mortality are comparatively rare, according to the physicians Atul Gawande and Angelo Volandes. These authors argue that the lack of direct conversations between doctors and patients about end-of-life care sometimes leads to procedures that put the dying through unnecessary pain. Analysis of the ways in which dying people communicate is also hard to come by, although a recent book by Lisa Smartt provides a starting point.

A prescient work of science fiction by D. G. Compton depicts a woman who’s dying within a dystopian, privacy-free world, reflecting on the deeply personal experience of coming to terms with death. And the journalist Erika Hayasaki documents a highly popular college course in which students use science and philosophy to put death in perspective.

What We’re Reading

In this 1974 novel, death is a reality show

“Compton offers not only … a chilling appraisal of society that still rings true, but also an indelible portrait of an intelligent, middle-aged woman grappling with the ultimate existential crisis: How should one conduct oneself while dying?”