Punk

Era: 1970s

Associated artists: Sex Pistols, Black Flag

“Punk balked at prescribed roles and reveled in sexual transgression ... Rock misogyny remained alive and well, but these maneuvers encouraged men to communicate in ways that would previously have gotten them labeled wimps.”

Grunge

Era: 1990s

Associated artists: Nirvana, Soundgarden

“Its practitioners’ moans conveyed a sense of chafing against bodily constraints and cultural expectations … A song like Soundgarden’s ‘Big Dumb Sex’ brutishly satirized the previous decades’ hair-metal machismo.”

Nu metal

Era: Turn of the century

Associated artist: Linkin Park

“If the results were ugly, so was the subject matter: pain and trauma, expressed in even more personal terms than before.”

Emo rap

Era: Today

Associated artists: Lil Peep, Juice Wrld

“The anti-anxiety medication Xanax is to many of today’s rappers what Patrón was to rappers a decade ago, and self-harm is referenced routinely.”

As Brexit and impeachment continue to unfold (read this to catch up on Brexit; this to catch up on impeachment), we’re taking a look at some movements taking hold outside of Washington and London.

Chicago

It’s day eight of negotiations in the Chicago teacher strike. Some teachers are using it as an opportunity to teach students the history of organized labor.

Chile

Protests in Chile take aim at economic inequality. The demonstrations, sparked by a subway-fare hike, have claimed more than a dozen lives. The photo editor Alan Taylor assembled photos of the movement here.

Lebanon

Hundreds of thousands are protesting government corruption and economic mismanagement in Lebanon. This movement was sparked by a proposed tax on messaging apps like WhatsApp. View photos, curated by Taylor, here.

Married bliss can be costly.

Thankfully, some communities developed a sort of crowdfunding strategy: At “stag and doe” parties, they celebrate the betrothed—and raise money for the lucky couple’s nuptials. Julie Bogen explains:

A couple gets engaged and then settles on an event space—church halls and community centers are popular because they can fit large groups of people at non-exorbitant rates. Then hundreds of people are invited to buy tickets that cover food and entertainment for the night, and donations are collected from local businesses, sometimes in the form of raffle items or catering. ... “I’ve heard of people making 15, 16, 20 thousand dollars,” [Kyle Reid, of Binbrook, Ontario] told me while planning his own event.

