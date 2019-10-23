It’s Wednesday, October 23. In today’s issue: At the Facebook cryptocurrency hearing, a vaccines question. Plus, the misinterpretation of love languages. Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

Facebook’s policies are colliding

Today, Mark Zuckerberg appeared before a House subcommittee to discuss Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Libra.

But like most discussions that include Facebook, freedom of speech worked its way to the forefront. In one revealing, off-topic exchange, Congressman Bill Posey asked Zuckerberg about vaccines.

“Are you 100 percent confident that vaccines pose no injury to any person on this planet?”

Posey then launched into a monologue, conveying that he was “disappointed Facebook would consider interfering with free speech with vaccinations”

Posey’s remarks hit on a conflict between two Facebook moderating policies. The company says it will clamp down misinformation about vaccines, but it’s also pledged to not fact-check politicians. What then?

Read my colleague Rachel Gutman’s analysis on this core tension here.

Wait, but what about cryptocurrency? To better understand the pitfalls and possibilities of Facebook’s effort, read these:

CARLOS JASSO / AP

Meet Mark’s biggest fans

While Zuckerberg addressed Georgetown University last Thursday, fans watching via livestream gushed and fawned over the founder, commenting with hearts (“♥️♥️♥️♥️”) and praying hands (“🙏”) emojis.