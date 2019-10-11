Why in-person protests are stronger than online activism

“Effective protest requires not just the right of the people to gather, but accessible public spaces in which gathering is possible and citizens who understand what those rights are.”

📚 An excerpt from A Walking Life: Reclaiming Our Health and Our Freedom One Step at a Time, by Antonia Malchik

📚 Twitter and Tear Gas, by Zeynep Tufekci

Street art’s momentary protest, made permanent

“It is an incredible, non-violent way to raise issues in the public sphere and promote positive change.”

📚 Outdoor Gallery: New York City, by Yoav Litvin

How ‘citizen housewives’ made food cheaper and safer

“Without grassroots organizing by women throughout the 20th century against rotting ingredients, high food prices, and indecipherable freshness codes, buying food in America would look very different than it does.”

📚 Politics of the Pantry: Housewives, Food, and Consumer Protest in Twentieth-Century America, by Emily E. LB. Twarog

John Lewis and the cycle of racism in the United States

“This is the true story of how civil rights were carved out in America: in the blood of activists.”

📚 March, by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

The golden era of protest music

“Protest songs make people feel not alone … This is where I think preaching to the converted is underrated. It’s fine to cement beliefs to inspire people to act on them.”

📚 33 Revolutions Per Minute: A History of Protest Songs, by Dorian Lynskey

This week’s question is from S.J., who’s in search of literary fiction that’s perfect for fall and winter reading.

While Autumn, by Ali Smith, might sound like an obvious answer, it’s timely in more ways than just the title—the novel is an intricately structured, richly imagined response to Brexit, a process that’s currently reaching a crisis point in the U.K. If you’re more in the market for an escape from dreary news and weather, though, you might try exploring the fantastical worlds of Terry Pratchett and J.R.R. Tolkien (including the latter’s lesser-known short story that sums up his writing philosophy). Between those two poles, the eerie novels of Shirley Jackson use supernatural themes to uncover dark realities about society and psychology.

The colder months can be a good time to settle down with a classic you’ve always meant to get to: meet the vivid, complex characters of Anna Karenina, or reap the still-relevant insights of The Grapes of Wrath. I’m personally fond of Persuasion, which, taking place primarily in the fall and winter, has a bittersweet autumnal flavor of nostalgia and regret—but eventually promises a fresh start for its central characters.

