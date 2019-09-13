It’s Friday, August 16. In today’s issue: Doggos on doggos. Plus: What to read and watch this weekend. Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

The science of man’s best friend

When you look in your dog’s eyes, it all might seem so simple: You love him, he loves you, the end. But researchers are still learning new things about our canine companions—how their bodies work, what stories lie in their DNA, and even why they might have a tactical reason to give us such heartwarming looks.

Today’s newsletter is one for the dog lovers: Compiled below are some highlights from recent coverage of man’s best friend. (More of a cat person? Here’s a little something for you.)

Puppy eyes are real.

Hard to say no to a face like that? You may have evolution to thank: Our canine companions have a special pair of muscles above their eyes that allow them to create all those heartfelt gazes we know and love. There’s even some evidence that these muscles were developed specifically to help dogs better connect with humans.

Neutering is more controversial than it used to be.

Research suggests it is linked to harmful outcomes in some breeds. For example, one study “found higher rates of obesity and orthopedic injury in golden retrievers that had been fixed.” Today, the American Veterinary Medical Association advises veterinarians that there isn’t a “single recommendation that would be appropriate for all dogs.” (In other parts of the world, like Norway, the practice is heavily discouraged.)