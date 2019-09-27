📚 Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life, by Darcey Steinke

📚 The Slow Moon Climbs: The Science, History, and Meaning of Menopause, by Susan Mattern

📚 No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History, by Gail Collins

An existential reading list for middle-aged men

“Some of these discussions have actually changed the way we live.”

📚 Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, by Atul Gawande

📚 Jayber Crow, by Wendell Berry

📚 Stages of Faith: The Psychology of Human Development and the Quest for Meaning, by James Fowler

The Hemingway scene that shows how humanity works

“By ending on that image, Hemingway suggests that what matters most is the preservation of a person’s sense of self—which only that person can know in life, and which a reader can know through the intimacy of fiction.”

📚 The Old Man and the Sea, by Ernest Hemingway

📚 Inland, by Téa Obreht

The invisibility of older women

“One’s identity, [Virginia] Woolf seems to say, is transient, and perhaps all the more so with age. As women become older, they entertain a wider set of choices about when and how they are seen.”

📚 An excerpt from How to Disappear: Notes on Invisibility in a Time of Transparency, by Akiko Busch

📚 Mrs. Dalloway, by Virginia Woolf

📚 Now You See Her, by Whitney Otto

📚 “The Third Age,” by Francine du Plessix Gray

“On the wrong side of five-and-thirty”: how Jane Austen grew up

“Marianne spends much of [Sense and Sensibility] believing that the lives of the older people around her are frozen in place, their circumstances set sometime in their youth … But the events of the book disabuse Marianne of this way of thinking.”

📚 Sense and Sensibility, by Jane Austen

The Reference Desk

(New York Public Library)

This week’s question comes from Craig: “Any good book suggestions on bioethics?”

Some of the most thought-provoking portrayals of bioethical debates I’ve read have come from dystopian novels. Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go imagines a population of human clones whose organs are harvested for transplant, and Rachel Heng’s Suicide Club reflects on what humans might lose if 300-year life spans become possible (and enforceable by the state).

Such questions are by no means limited to fiction, though. In The Body Politic: The Battle Over Science in America, the bioethicist Jonathan D. Moreno discusses the impact that developments in neuroscience and globalization have had on his field, and how once-academic issues such as stem-cell research have become deeply intertwined with politics. Indeed, as medicine advances into legal gray areas, there’s a good chance that bioethics questions will eventually come before the Supreme Court—and if they do, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s 2006 book, The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, will be well worth a read.