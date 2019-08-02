Something about summer makes the simplest pleasures—such as a good book on a still day—feel like the height of contentment. “America’s pastime” of baseball is a bit more satisfying, too, when the skies are at their bluest and the sun doesn’t set on the ballpark until well into the evening.

Ring Lardner, a beat reporter from baseball’s early days, uses the sport’s meditative quality to draw up moments of compelling introspection amid the humor in his novel You Know Me Al, which follows a fringe Major Leaguer. The ballplayer in Chad Harbach’s The Art of Fielding, a Division III college shortstop, mulls the circumstances of his misery after suddenly forgetting how to play. In The Grind, the sports columnist Barry Svrluga details the mental and physical demands of a stress-filled 162-game season.

The writers Ben Lindbergh and Travis Sawchik look to the future of baseball, considering how analytics can develop players’ skills at a time when they’re valued according to their current statistics. Conversely, books by Jules Tygiel and Chris Lamb delve into baseball’s past to tell the story of Jackie Robinson’s integration into the Major League—a story of black activism that has been written over in popular accounts as one of individual persistence and white patronage.

What We’re Reading

The new science of building baseball superstars

“A sport that has lately been understood primarily through numbers on a spreadsheet is paying newly fine-grained attention to the game as a human activity.”