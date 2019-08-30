📚 An excerpt from The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite, by Daniel Markovits

How domestic workers enable well-off women to prosper

“The more I adjusted to being a mother, the more uncomfortable I was, because I was looking at my nanny and thinking, She’s a mother, too. Who’s taking care of her baby?”

📚 Women’s Work: A Reckoning With Work and Home, by Megan Stack

How to “read” a tomato to see the hidden labor behind food

“With a little training, you can see the ways supply-chain practices are written all across its (artificially ripened) skin.”

📚 Tomatoland, by Barry Estabrook

📽️ Food Chains, directed by Sanjay Rawal

How the modern office shapes American life

“The original cubicle … was intended to increase the power of ordinary workers; in practice it came to do something quite different, or at least that’s how it felt to many people.”

📚 Cubed: A Secret History of the Workplace, by Nikil Saval

📚 “Bartleby, the Scrivener,” by Herman Melville

📚 A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens

​The exhausting pursuit of work-life balance

“Some researchers think that rather than beat yourself up … it might be better to simply embrace the imbalance.”

📚 Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time, by Brigid Schulte

📚 Stretched Too Thin: How Working Moms Can Lose the Guilt, Work Smarter, and Thrive, by Jessica N. Turner

📚 The Passion Paradox: A Guide to Going All In, Finding Success, and Discovering the Benefits of an Unbalanced Life, by Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness

