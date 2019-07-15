Why has such valuable evidence sat for so long? Police culture is a big factor. When officers don’t take rape allegations seriously, investigations lag and promising leads go cold. And police prefer a “righteous” victim (one with no criminal history, who didn’t know her assailant, was sober during the attack, and fought back), approaching other kinds of victims with skepticism.

Research is also beginning to upend what we know about repeat offenders. Previously, officers didn’t bother to test rape kits in so-called acquaintance-rape cases, instances in which the victim knew the assailant. But some of these men are likely repeat offenders; testing their DNA can help solve other cases.

What’s being done about the backlog? Several initiatives to get kits tested are under way. Some are promising: Since Cuyahoga County, Ohio, started testing these kits, prosecutors have indicted nearly 750 rapists, more than 400 of whom went on to be convicted.

One national program saw mixed results. A Justice Department program called the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) allocated $154 million in funding to local jurisdictions. But the results vary regionally: The Detroit and Cleveland programs have been particularly successful, while Connecticut’s $3 million in funding produced no reported charges or convictions.

Over the weekend, the president attacked minority congresswomen on Twitter, telling them to “go back” to their countries.

Many jumped in to fact-check Trump, pointing out that three of the four lawmakers the president appeared to be referencing were born in the United States. That’s beside the point, Adam Serwer argues, because Trump wasn’t making a factual argument: He was reiterating his belief in white nationalism.

A lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act appears to be gaining momentum.

The Fifth Circuit hasn’t issued opinions just yet, but the Republican-majority bench looks poised to accept a “ridiculous” argument against the law, writes the legal scholar Nicholas Bagley. Bagley blames it on Know-Nothingism—“a cancerous outgrowth of textualism.”

Every Monday, Lori Gottlieb answers questions from readers about their problems, big and small. This week, she advises a heartbroken reader:

Nearly two months ago, my girlfriend broke up with me. It was quite shocking at the moment, especially considering that we had just spent a lovely weekend out of town visiting her sister and brother-in-law. She explained that something about their relationship reminded her of “what she wants,” and that being with me would compromise her pursuit of this. … How am I supposed to overcome hopes of reconciliation and move on when, up until the moment she broke up with me, there was no concrete deterioration in the relationship?

Write to Lori anytime at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.

