This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which revealed a new visual perspective of humans’ home planet, set in the deep suspension of a newly documented outer space. The fiction writer Don DeLillo incorporated that image into a short story, in which one character aboard an orbiting space station becomes transfixed by the look of Earth at a distance. The astronaut Chris Hadfield took thousands of photographs during his own, real-life orbit, which he published in a book for people who may never get to enjoy the same view.
Even before space travel became a reality, the imaginative looks at the galaxy in Francis Godwin’s and Margaret Cavendish’s 17th-century science fiction may have helped to inspire deeper exploration into the unknown. A novel by the security theorists Peter Singer and August Cole describes, in thrilling detail, how a war in space could play out. And Lorrie Moore’s short stories capture the oddity of human nature by imagining people as aliens.
What We’re Reading
The view from the moon “satisfies every childlike curiosity”
“The planet ‘fills his consciousness,’ DeLillo writes, ‘the answer to a lifetime of questions and vague cravings.’”
📚 “Human Moments in World War III,” by Don DeLillo
The science fiction that came before science
“What makes these books fascinating is not just that they reflect the new science of the time, but that they demonstrate literature’s influence on scientific inquiry.”
📚 The Man in the Moone, by Francis Godwin
📚 The Blazing World, by Margaret Cavendish
Earth, as seen by an astronaut
“All we know of our civilization and history, everything from the Sphinx to what’s going on right now in Gaza, that’s all right there in one glance out of the window, brought to life by the lights of dusk. A fascinating part of the world to look at.”
📚 You Are Here: Around the World in 92 Minutes, by Chris Hadfield
The aliens next door
“Moore’s particular genius lies in her ability to isolate in human relationships a current of inexplicable oddity as exotic as the strangest science fiction.”
📚 Birds of America, by Lorrie Moore
📚 A Gate at the Stairs, by Lorrie Moore
The growing risk of a war in space
“It is not only science fiction … to suggest that the future of war could be offworld.”
📚 Ghost Fleet, by Peter Singer and August Cole
