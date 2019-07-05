📚 The Royalist Revolution, by Eric Nelson

Many colonial Americans weren’t as patriotic as you might think

“Read two [recent] books on the Revolution … and you may be surprised to find that you don’t know whom you’re rooting for. Which is to say, you’ll feel like a typical colonist in the revolutionary era, filled with doubt and suspicious of both sides.”

📚 A Revolution in Color: The World of John Singleton Copley, by Jane Kamensky

📚 American Revolutions: A Continental History, 1750–1804, by Alan Taylor

The philosophy behind the first American dictionary

“Now is the time, and this the country … Let us then seize the present moment, and establish a national language, as well as a national government.”

📚The Dictionary Wars, by Peter Martin

📚 Dissertations on the English Language, by Noah Webster

📚 A Collection of Essays and Fugitiv Writings, by Noah Webster

When the Fourth of July was a black holiday

“The Fourth became an almost exclusively African American holiday in the states of the former Confederacy—until white Southerners, after violently reasserting their dominance of the region, snuffed these black commemorations out.”

📚 Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy, by Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts

What if America had lost the Revolutionary War?

“Alternate history isn’t really about the world you’re creating … It’s about the world in which you live, and gives you and your readers a funhouse mirror in which to see the real world.”

📚 The Disunited States of America, by Harry Turtledove

📚 The Two Georges, by Richard Dreyfuss and Harry Turtledove

📚 The United States of Atlantis, by Harry Turtledove

📚 “He Walked Around the Horses,” by H. Beam Piper

This week’s question comes from Caitlin, who requests “books one can read while in a postpartum daze—nursing, not getting enough sleep, but still needing to feel like a human being.”

My mom, who spent a lot of time reading on bed rest before I was born, swears that I absorbed Cormac McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses through her bloodstream. It’s a slightly gentler, more hopeful story than the bleak work the author is best known for, with an engrossing adventure plot sure to transport you. The prose can be dense, though. If your sleep-deprived brain just needs something light and fun, Jasmine Guillory writes sweet, smart romantic comedies where the gender dynamics won’t make you cringe. I’d also recommend a personal favorite: The Bean Trees, Barbara Kingsolver’s poignant and funny first novel, about, among other things, two very relatable women figuring out how to be moms.

