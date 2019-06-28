📚 Read more about these books here

❖ Life With Picasso, by Françoise Gilot and Carlton Lake

“Gilot was a model for so much of Picasso’s work … and here is her response: her own stunning portrait of the artist—and double portrait of the couple—in words.”

❖ I Feel Bad About My Neck, by Nora Ephron

“Excavating your own life for a collection of essays isn’t a simple task, and neither is confronting your own sense of mortality, but Ephron does both in … a seemingly unruffled and lighthearted way.”

❖ Hollywood’s Eve, by Lili Anolik

“Beyond its generous helpings of parties, sex, drugs, and celebrities … Hollywood’s Eve tracks the rise, fall, and re-emergence of one of L.A.’s most evocative writers.”

❖ Killing and Dying, by Adrian Tomine

“The six stories that comprise the cartoonist Adrian Tomine’s collection Killing and Dying might well leave you with pinprick sensations all over your body.”

❖ A Thousand Mornings, by Mary Oliver

“These are poems of worship, exalting nature page after page.”

❖ Republic of Spin, by David Greenberg

“Republic of Spin, I should warn you, is definitely not a classic beach read; if you take it to the shore, there’s a decent chance that David Greenberg’s collected evidence of presidential media-manipulation will drop your jaw so often that you’ll end up with a mouth full of sand.”

