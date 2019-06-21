Social-media photography can also be a form of literature; just look to the ever-lengthening photo captions to see how creators choose to contextualize their images. Kim Kardashian West’s book of selfies, titled Selfish, operates like a visual diary capturing “the work that goes into making Kim Kardashian, the person, into Kim Kardashian, the icon,” as The Atlantic’s Megan Garber wrote. But Kim isn’t the first to compile a lexicon of selfies—back in the 16th century, a German accountant created a hand-drawn book showcasing his outfits and detailing the minutiae of each item of clothing in the captions. More than 500 years later, the accountant’s book offers a potent historical example of what “self-fashioning” means, according to the fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell.

How Instagram saved poetry

“Social media seem to have cracked the walls around a field that has long been seen as highbrow, exclusive, esoteric, and ruled by tradition, opening it up for young poets with broad appeal, many of whom are women and people of color.”

📚 milk & honey, by Rupi Kaur

📚 Love & Misadventure, by Lang Leav

The first book of selfies

“The portraits and their calligraphed captions chronicle the period’s changing male fashions down to the last codpiece ... But they also illustrate how Matthäus advanced politically and socially by carefully managing his image at a time when you were what you wore—much more so than today.”

📚 The First Book of Fashion: The Book of Clothes of Matthäus & Veit Konrad Schwarz of Augsburg, edited by Ulinka Rublack, Maria Hayward, and Jenny Tiramani

📚 Utopia, by Thomas More

You win, Kim Kardashian

“Kim is, at this point, the unlikely embodiment of Duchamp’s urinal: In declaring herself, against all common sense, as art, she mocks and dares and provokes. She rejects what came before.”

📚 Selfish, by Kim Kardashian

The rise of Twitter fiction

“In poetry you have very rigid forms, and people have to operate within those constraints. With Twitter fiction, people are taking the limitation of 140 characters and doing something creative. It’s a slightly different art form and it creates a different experience of fiction.”

📚 Slade House, by David Mitchell

📚 “Black Box,” by Jennifer Egan

Ending the internet outrage cycle

“The thing that enables both the outrageous and the outraged is the Internet’s glorification of pointless babble; the way social media and the ‘hot takes’ ecosystem ensure off-handed remarks become permanent statements with an unlimited reach.”