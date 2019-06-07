Young, queer poets of color including Chen Chen and Aziza Barnes are drawing in new readers with explorations of identity that Millennial and Gen Z America can relate to. For one such writer—the prize-winning poet Ocean Vuong, whose first novel, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, was published this week—painful memories of homophobia, racism, drug abuse, and class striation from his hometown have influenced the way he captures “the essence of survival in his work,” as the writer Kat Chow puts it.

Of course, there’s also much to be gleaned from a second look at how literature of the past explored sexuality and identity. As far back as the Victorian era, a series of Jane Austen–inspired plays and performances reimagined “traditional gender roles and heterosexuality, in works of entertainment that ranged from mildly gender-fluid to perfectly queer,” the Austen scholar Devoney Looser writes.

What We’re Reading

Going home with Ocean Vuong

“[Vuong] tries to supplant the American mythos that ‘something is only valuable once we’ve tamed it or conquered it or dominated it.’ He strives for a more complicated view. ‘I think my approach to this book was to have a different route,’ he said. ‘There are no victims and no villains.’”

📚 On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong

📚 Night Sky With Exit Wounds, by Ocean Vuong

The new face of poetry in America

“They are immigrants and refugees from China, El Salvador, Haiti, Iran, Jamaica, Korea, Vietnam. They are black men and an Oglala Sioux woman. They are queer as well as straight and choose their personal pronouns with care. The face of poetry in the United States looks very different today than it did even a decade ago, and far more like the demographics of Millennial America.”

📚 When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities, by Chen Chen

📚 i be, but i ain’t, by Aziza Barnes

📚 Whereas, by Layli Long Soldier

📚 Citizen: An American Lyric, by Claudia Rankine

📚 Look, by Solmaz Sharif

📚 “Restored Mural for Orlando,” by Roy G. Guzmán

📚 “A Politics of Mere Being,” by Carl Phillips

Queering the work of Jane Austen is nothing new

“Scholars are no closer to pinning down the truth about Austen’s amorous longings and intimate experiences. Yet there’s at least one part of Austen’s legacy that may be described as queer, in the most expansive sense of that word: her posthumous performance history.”