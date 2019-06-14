📚 Furnishing Eternity: A Father, a Son, a Coffin, and a Measure of Life, by David Giffels

📚 The Wine Lover’s Daughter, by Anne Fadiman

📚 The Great Bridge, by David McCullough

What makes men fathers

“The experience of having a kid opens you up emotionally in a way that [causes] you to see the world totally differently … Those feelings can really feed your creative work, and that’s something I never anticipated.”

📚 When I First Held You: 22 Critically Acclaimed Writers Talk About the Triumphs, Challenges, and Transformative Experience of Fatherhood, edited by Brian Gresko

The fathers reshaping American masculinity

“[Melzer] characterizes the stay-at-home dads, and in particular those who stay home voluntarily, as men who’ve recalibrated their personal definition of what manhood really means.”

📚 Manhood Impossible, by Scott Melzer

How to belong in America

“As Nora and the other characters unravel the real story of [Nora’s father] Driss’s killing, Lalami weighs heavy questions: Will America ever live up to the dream it sells would-be immigrants around the world? Is it possible to belong in a country that so readily kills people like you? Who is sufficiently American?”

📚The Other Americans, by Laila Lalami

Can writing be both true and beautiful?

“If you’re writing a piece of fiction, I’d urge you not to try to show anything—instead, try to discover something. There’s no way to write anything powerful unless your unconscious takes charge.”

📚 “A Silver Dish,” by Saul Bellow

📚 The Adventures of Augie March, by Saul Bellow

📚 A Doubter’s Almanac, by Ethan Canin

The Reference Desk

(New York Public Library)

This week’s question comes from Allison, who’s looking for books about nonbinary characters. “A growing number of people I know use pronouns other than she/her and he/him, and I’d like to practice/get more comfortable using other pronouns so it hopefully starts feeling more natural,” she writes. “Books feel like a good place to start since I spend so much time reading!”

First of all, I love this idea. The linguist John McWhorter wrote an essay last fall about how he, too, is trying to get used to using the singular, gender-neutral they, calling it “the most challenging change in language I have dealt with in my lifetime” because of how reflexively pronouns are used in casual speech. This makes books, as Allison points out, a great place to start internalizing the grammar of gender-neutral pronouns. On a Sunbeam, by Tillie Walden, is a graphic novel set on a spaceship run by women and one nonbinary person, whose preferred pronouns are central to an important moment for the crew. The recent memoir Sissy, by Jacob Tobia, is “a coming-of-gender story” about what it feels like to grow up not conforming to male/female binaries. And in their novel Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl, Andrea Lawlor interrogates the idea of gender more broadly through a character who can shift between male and female bodies at will. Autostraddle has a list of more fiction books featuring nonbinary characters that you can check out here.

