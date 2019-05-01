A fossilized jawbone could be a revealing piece of ancient human history. With features like abnormally large teeth and no chin, the fossil—found in China—didn’t come from a human, but rather one of our ancient ancestors called the Denisovans. Though scientists have known about this group for over a decade, but had previously been confused about a curious phenomenon: While Denisovan fossils had previously only been recovered in Siberia, people across East Asia and beyond have traces of Denisovan DNA in their genes. Those traits are proving beneficial today: Tibetan people carry a gene originating from Denisovans that helps them cope with high-altitude air.

—Saahil Desai

Snapshot

(Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters)

Every year on May 1, members of the Vale do Amanhecer spiritual community in Brazil gather for their biggest ceremony of the year, the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator. The photo editor Alan Taylor compiled these images from celebrations over the years.

→ See the photo essay

Evening Reads

(The Atlantic)

Why are these obsolete medical devices suddenly in such high demand?

One day last June, Doug Boss pulled into a police-station parking lot to meet a stranger from Craigslist. His purpose: to buy used insulin pumps. Boss has type 1 diabetes, and he relies on a small pump attached to his body to deliver continuous doses of insulin that keep him alive. To be clear, he didn’t need to buy used medical equipment on Craigslist. Boss, who is 55 and works in IT in Texas, has health insurance. He even has a new, in-warranty pump sitting at home. But he was thrilled to find on Craigslist a coveted old model that was made by the medical-device company Medtronic and discontinued years ago. What makes these outdated Medtronic pumps so desirable is, ironically, a security flaw. Boss was looking for a pump or two he could hack.

→ Read the rest

(Charlie Neibergall / AP )

Are Millennials cheating less in relationships than earlier generations?

Millennials have killed malls, cheese, and bar soap. Their thirst for blood unslaked, they’re now coming for good, old-fashioned cheating. At least, that’s according to an analysis that the sociologist Nicholas Wolfingerpublished in 2017 on the Institute for Family Studies website. When asked the survey question “Have you ever had sex with someone other than your husband or wife while you were married?” Americans older than 55 turned out to be more adulterous than people younger than 55. In fact, people born between 1940 and 1959—that is, people currently between 60 and 79 years old—were the ones who reported the highest rates of extramarital sex.

→ Read the rest

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here. Comments, questions, typos? Email newsletters editor Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Find the full list here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter