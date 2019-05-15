Could escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran spiral into an Iraq War 2.0? Some of what makes recent flare-ups between the two countries so confusing is that U.S. officials are citing reports of threats from Iran—without actually saying what those threats are. But the Trump administration has used brinkmanship as a negotiating tactic before, most notably with North Korea, so while tensions could escalate even further, they could also ramp down considerably, and abruptly, too. Smoke and mirrors, or smoke and fire? Kathy Gilsinan and Mike Giglio look at what we know and what we don’t.

+ “I supported the Iraq War in 2003 because I believed the Bush administration’s case that Iraq was again actively seeking to acquire nuclear weapons,” writes David Frum: Don’t repeat the mistake.

—Saahil Desai and Shan Wang

Your Questions

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (The Atlantic)

What happens when a country’s leading university is pushed out of that country, by a government led by a man who once benefited from those very institutions and people he now opposes?

Such is the situation in Hungary, where the fate of the George Soros-founded Central European University now hangs in the balance, Franklin Foer reports:

As the board debated how to manage CEU’s existential crisis, a handful of trustees urged that the university defiantly remain in Budapest, no matter what the new law mandated. Soros didn’t do much talking, but he was clearly unmoved by the argument. The university had been toyed with long enough, he believed. There was a new class of students to admit, and they needed to know whether they would be living in Budapest. One trustee remembers looking over at Soros: “He had this look of finality. I thought, He’s just done with Hungary.”

Do you have questions for Frank about his story, his reporting, or what comes next? Today’s your last chance to send your questions to letters@theatlantic.com—we’ll be back with Frank himself in Friday’s newsletter with a response.

(And as always: We may feature your letters to us on the website and in future editions of The Atlantic Daily.)

Evening Viewing

(AP / Caitlin Cadieux / Vishakha Darbha)

Why are Americans so uniquely consumed by the lore on serial killers? And why do women more than men seem to be drawn to the genre of true crime?

“Serial killers are in many ways a uniquely American phenomenon,” says Joe Berlinger, the acclaimed true-crime documentarian behind the Paradise Lost trilogy and the director of the popular Netflix series The Ted Bundy Tapes. In the video, Berlinger explains why this dark subject maintains its enduring grip on the American psyche.

→ Watch our full documentary on this American obsession

Evening Read

Jamie Morton reads from Rocky Flintstone’s Belinda Blinked series in My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO)

There’s great delight in cringeworthy writing about sex in literature. Sophie Gilbert writes about this surprising “great democratizer”:

In Britain, where My Dad Wrote a Porno originated, the art of bad (-ly written) sex is so entrenched that it’s celebrated once a year at the Literary Review’s Bad Sex in Fiction Awards. While neither Belinda Blinked nor E. L. James’s The Mister would qualify for the prize—it rewards only badly written sex scenes in otherwise good novels—they do have plenty in common with works by luminaries in the publishing world: Salman Rushdie, Paul Theroux, Tom Wolfe, John Updike, Morrissey. In fiction, it turns out, bad sex is the great democratizer. Consider Rocky Flintstone’s particular yen for unnecessary information. In the HBO special, Morton reads from a chapter in which Belinda goes on a kind of corporate retreat, spearheaded by a woman named Natasha Biles, who doubles as “the local female lifeboat member,” and who’s wearing a “comfortable yet sexy black leather trouser suit.”

→ Read the rest

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here. Comments, questions, typos? Email newsletters editor Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Find the full list here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an associate editor at The Atlantic, where he covers politics and policy. Twitter