Donald Trump embraced Hungary’s prime minister at today’s White House meeting. Viktor Orbán has flirted with authoritarianism and undermined democratic institutions in the country as part of his self-proclaimed goal of creating an “illiberal democratic” state. The praise from the president isn’t all that surprising: Trump’s own hand-picked ambassador in Hungary told Franklin Foer that “knowing the president for a good 25 or 30 years ... he would love to have the situation that Viktor Orbán has.”

Since taking the helm in Hungary, Orbán has systemically undermined his own country’s education system, taking major steps to evict its most prominent institution, Central European University, founded by George Soros. Take the time to read Foer’s full story.

This isn’t a tourist’s photo of a European palace—these sweeping grounds and bridges and statues aren’t anywhere near Europe.

It’s part of the Chinese telecoms company Huawei’s massive new corporate campus in Dongguan, designed as 12 separate “towns,” with names such as Paris, Verona, and Bruges.

A food revolution has transformed our eating habits, just not for the better. “Junk food, plain or fancy, stopped being a convenience a long time ago,” writes Laura Shapiro:

We’re now 50 years or so into an unprecedented run of culinary activism known as “the food revolution”—a loose term, but in general think farmers’ markets, school-lunch reforms, chefs rampant on TV, and middle-class kitchens stocked with olive oil and preserved lemons. That revolution is driving the politics of food, too: Federal policies targeting agriculture, hunger, nutrition, and food safety have jumped to the headlines and spurred a tremendous amount of local and national organizing. And, of course, we have celebrities—including chefs, nutritionists, movie stars, and Michelle Obama—telling us how to eat for optimal health and reminding us of the sacred importance of family dinner. As you’ve noticed—especially if you’re one of the countless home cooks who won’t be serving wild-caught king salmon at $30 a pound tonight, despite its impressive omega-3 status—the ideals of the food revolution may be everywhere, but the reality hasn’t reached everyone and isn’t likely to.

