📚Territory of Light, by Yuko Tsushima

Writing about parenthood when you’re not a parent

“At its core … [Sheila] Heti’s struggle against motherhood is less about art than it is about authenticity—the challenge of being what one truly is. For Heti, her true self is simply not a mother.”

📚 Motherhood, by Sheila Heti

📚 Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces, by Michael Chabon

A wrenching tale about the disappearance of an undocumented mother

“[Polly] certainly doesn’t fit the profile of the idealized, nurturing mother, the selfless immigrant woman who doesn’t mind doing backbreaking work if it means a better life for her son. Polly is driven by dreams and demands of her own.”

📚 The Leavers, by Lisa Ko

The hardship of a very open adoption

“Rock Needs River reminds the reader that although open adoption is often characterized nowadays as the enlightened, humane way to adopt a child, it can come with its own complications.”

📚 Rock Needs River, by Vanessa McGrady

📚 Adoption Nation: How the Adoption Revolution Is Transforming Our Families—And America, by Adam Pertman

Raising African American daughters in the Age of Ferguson

“My role in this life, in this Age of Ferguson, seems to have both enlarged and shrunk to ‘Mother,’ custodian and shepherd of the lives of two dark girls who must navigate a world that I had believed would be different.”

📚 Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates

📚 Black Boy, by Richard Wright

This week’s question comes from Annette Thies: “I have written letters to my son since he was born and want to put them into some format for him to read and reference when I’m no longer around, but I don’t want to do a memoir. I’d love any suggestions.”

This is a lovely idea, and letters certainly lend themselves to being collected in some way. Although it would be a time- and labor-intensive process, recording yourself reading the letters might be something your son would appreciate, if he’s the person you’re most looking to share them with. The Beatlebone author Kevin Barry argues that writers should take advantage of the auditory aspect of storytelling:

One thing can still arrest us, slow us down, and stop us in our tracks: the human voice. I think this explains the explosion in podcasts and radio narratives. The human voice still holds our attention, allowing us to tune in to a narrative in a way we find increasingly difficult on the page. Readers and listeners … want their stories to come at them directly in the form of a human voice. While everybody says that book sales are dropping, there’s an explosion in literary events, book festivals, spoken word events. People want to listen, and they want to hear stories.

To accompany any recording, or in place of one, collating your letters chronologically in a scrapbook-like format would allow your son to have them all in one place, and to find specific letters if he would like to.

