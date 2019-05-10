📚 Emilia, by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm

📚 Shakespeare’s Dark Lady: Amelia Bassano Lanier, the Woman Behind Shakespeare’s Plays?, by John Hudson

📚 Salve Deus Rex Judaeorum, by Emilia Bassano

📚 The Winter’s Tale, by William Shakespeare

Shakespeare was one of the first and greatest psychologists

“In seven words, Shakespeare sums up a good portion of the findings of modern psychology: ‘most ignorant of what he’s most assured.’”

📚 Measure for Measure, by William Shakespeare

📚 The Better Angels of Our Nature, by Steven Pinker

📚 The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century, by Steven Pinker

Why Shakespeare should be read in prison

“The themes and characters of Shakespeare’s plays—overflowing with ambition, greed, love, deceit, betrayal, and revenge—naturally have particular resonance for criminal convicts.”

📚 Shakespeare Saved My Life: Ten Years in Solitary With the Bard, by Laura Bates

📚 Such Stuff as Dreams: The Psychology of Fiction, by Keith Oatley

Such ado: the fight for Shakespeare’s puns

“In the 400 years since Shakespeare made his bawdy puns … the evolution of language—and of pronunciation, in particular—has eroded many of the embedded bits of wordplay that would have been obvious to Elizabethan ears.”

📚 The Oxford Dictionary of Original Shakespearean Pronunciation, by David Crystal

The many mutable identities of Shakespeare

“Whoever he was, it’s safe to say that no one loved a good case of mistaken identity more than he did.”

📚 Twelfth Night, by William Shakespeare

📚 Much Ado About Nothing, by William Shakespeare

The Reference Desk

(New York Public Library)

Write to the Books Briefing team at booksbriefing@theatlantic.com or reply directly to this email with any of your writing- or reading-related dilemmas. We might feature one of your questions in a future edition of the Books Briefing and offer a few books or related Atlantic pieces that might help you out.

This week’s question comes from Jessica Kwiatkowski, who’s worried that her lack of a bachelor’s or graduate degree is holding her back from publishing her work. “Aside from self-publishing,” she writes, “what else can a person in my (surely common) situation do in order to attract publishers?”

Jessica’s parenthetical is right—she’s definitely not alone. Your best option might be to seek out other writers, especially those with similar backgrounds, who can share advice and help alert you to new opportunities. In a 2017 Atlantic essay, the writer Anjali Enjeti described how writers’ communities, including virtual ones, can be “an aspiring author’s life jacket”:

Under the Twitter hashtag #amwriting, writers announce daily word counts, publishing successes, and link to articles about the industry. Facebook performs a similar function. “I’ve curated my Facebook feed so that it’s almost all writers and readers,” said Nayomi Munaweera, the author of the novels Island of a Thousand Mirrors and What Lies Between Us, who submitted [drafts] for seven and a half years before acquiring a book deal. “I get a great deal of affirmation and support there.”

Enjeti herself spent more than a decade trying to get a book deal, completing six manuscripts in the process. You can read on here for her story of why she kept trying, and how she changed her approach over the years in order to regain “a small amount of control in a process that has very little predictability.” And, in the meantime, don’t give up hope.

This week’s newsletter is written by Rosa Inocencio Smith. The book she’s reading right now is The Parade, by Dave Eggers.

Comments, questions, typos? Reply to this email to reach the Books Briefing team. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.