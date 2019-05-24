The authors who craft these flawed characters can’t be ignored either. Stories that put people through the worst of situations, such as in Flannery O’Connor’s “Revelation,” can demonstrate a writer’s capacity for understanding the uglier sides of humanity, the author Paul Lisicky argues. And in the case of Henry David Thoreau—whose most famous work, according to one writer, might actually, well, “suck”—there’s something to be gained in trying to parse out what exactly Walden is trying to tell readers.

What’s so ‘American’ about John Milton’s Lucifer?

“Milton’s Lucifer can be read as a kind of modern, American antihero, invented before such a concept really existed. Many of the values the archangel advocates in Paradise Lost—the self-reliance, the rugged individualism, and even manifest destiny—are regarded as quintessentially American in the cultural imagination.”

📚 Paradise Lost, by John Milton

📚 Eikonoklastes, by John Milton

📚 Areopagitica, by John Milton

The psychology of Voldemort

“In this tale of good versus evil, it would be easier to just let Voldemort be a tautology—he’s evil because he’s evil. Instead, [J. K.] Rowling grounds his evil in comprehensible human flaws, and shows that to defeat evil we not only have to fight it, but to try to understand where it comes from in the first place.”

📚 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, by J. K. Rowling

Writing a feminist novel with a man’s point of view

“Despite [the main character] Milkman’s understanding of himself as a person under siege, he is also an unwitting or careless tyrant in his own home. He believes himself to be a nice person [but] he doesn’t respect [his sister] Lena enough to know that she is capable of telling him this fundamental truth about life.”

📚 Song of Solomon, by Toni Morrison

📚 An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones

In defense of Thoreau

“Henry Thoreau was a genuine American weirdo. He did not believe in niceness, or even civility, but in justice. He believed his soul was at stake in it, even though he was not sure his true self was part of this world at all.”

📚 Walden, by Henry David Thoreau

The promise of flawed characters

“Yes, [Flannery] O’Connor destroys some of her characters—subjects them to humiliation, degradation, violence. But maybe that’s because she understands human stubbornness, how we cling to our limitations until events of great force alter us.”

📚 “Revelation,” by Flannery O’Connor

📚 “A Good Man Is Hard to Find,” by Flannery O’Connor

📚 The Narrow Door, by Paul Lisicky

Female characters don’t have to be likable

“More than being ‘unlikable,’ these female characters directly challenge the institutions and practices frequently used to measure a woman’s value: marriage, motherhood, divorce, and career.”