—Saahil Desai and Shan Wang

Snapshot

(NASA / JPL)

This black and white image—taken in 2005 by the rover Opportunity—depicts a meteorite on the surface of this nearby planet. What you see above was the first meteorite of any type ever identified on another planet.

→ See Alan Taylor’s full photo essay on the other small bodies of our solar system

Evening Reads

(Thibault Camus / AP)

The office temperature is too damn low, many women have long argued. Here’s scientific backing for those who belong in that camp:

Women don’t just prefer warmer office temperatures. They perform better in them, too. For the study, published today in the journal PLOS One, the researchers Tom Chang and Agne Kajackaite had 543 college students in Berlin take different types of tests in a room set to various temperatures between 61 and 91 degrees Fahrenheit. First, the participants had to answer logic problems, like the one about a bat costing $1 more than a ball. Then, the students were asked to add up two-digit numbers without a calculator. Finally, they had to form German words out of the letter scramble ADEHINRSTU. When the room was warmer, women answered more questions on the math and verbal tests, and got more questions right.

→ Read the rest

(Russell Boyce / Reuters)

Alone on the couch in front of a laptop playing Netflix, with takeout? Joe Pinsker observes the factors behind the decline of eating communal meals at an actual dining table:

Where are they dining instead? The couch and the bedroom are both far more popular now than in the respondents’ youth. Thirty percent of the survey takers cited the couch as their primary at-home eating location, and 17 percent took meals in the bedroom. Shyon Baumann, a sociologist at the University of Toronto and a co-author of Foodies: Democracy and Distinction in the Gourmet Foodscape, told me in an email that these numbers fit with how often many families eat meals separately—so, he says, “it would make sense that when people eat, they are doing it at places other than the table.”

→ Read the rest

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here. Comments, questions, typos? Email newsletters editor Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Find the full list here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an associate editor at The Atlantic, where he covers politics and policy. Twitter