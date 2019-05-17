The men who join The Bachelorette make a concerted effort to prove their masculinity—but this year, has one of them gone too far? Matteo, a 25-year-old management consultant from Atlanta, claims that he’s fathered 114 children via sperm donations. If it’s true, that admission might be a cause for concern. Although the United States doesn’t have any regulations limiting the amount of sperm someone can donate, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine suggests no more than 25 births per sperm donor in a population of 800,000, to prevent accidental incest. The population of Atlanta? Fewer than 500,000.

→ Read the rest

For decades, the American imagination of the first family included a husband, a wife, two or three kids, and a dog—think the Obamas or the Kennedys. But this year, the candidates running for president in the 2020 election are more reflective of the blended families that average Americans might belong to: divorced, remarried, in a same-sex marriage, no kids, stepkids, single mother, unmarried. Although Americans selected nonnuclear families to occupy the White House in the past, they became less and less common after the post–World War II Baby Boom.

→ Read the rest

Dear Therapist

Bianca Bagnarelli

Every Monday, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions about life’s trials and tribulations, big or small, in The Atlantic’s “Dear Therapist” column.

This week, a mother has already had “the talk” with her daughter—but now that the 12-year-old has come out to her as gay, she doesn’t know whether she needs to have another talk with her, about healthy lesbian relationships and sex. How can she best support her child while navigating this paradigm shift?

Lori’s advice: Talking openly and honestly about sex with your children is always better than avoiding the conversation openly—and at the end of the day, the same rules about healthy relationships and communication apply whether your child is gay or straight.

By opening up conversations early and often—as opposed to having “the talk” and being done with it—you’ll communicate to your daughter that you respect her sexuality and the relationships that will go with it. This ongoing dialogue avoids a more shame-based approach (where sex is compartmentalized into a single awkward conversation) and also engenders trust—something you’ll need on both sides as you negotiate boundaries through your daughter’s teen years.

→ Read the rest

Send Lori your questions at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.