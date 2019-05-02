—Saahil Desai

Snapshot

(Courtesy of Harvard Medical School) The creepy, human-face-adjacent images you see in the above panels are actually images evolved by an algorithm to optimally stimulate particular visual neurons in a monkey’s brain. “If cells are dreaming, [these images] are what the cells are dreaming about,” said one neuroscientist involved with the research. → Read the rest

Evening Read

(Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters)

Suddenly seeing 5GE appear in the corner of your phone that indicates cell service? It’s not the super-fast, future-of-wireless 5G network technology—that’s not really here yet.

Simply put, 5G is the future of using your phone. It’s also at the heart of a massive struggle between the biggest phone makers in the world. Building its infrastructure is a geopolitical flash point, with American strategists begging other countries not to use the Chinese company Huawei’s equipment … The major carriers have built test 5G networks in some cities, and a few devices support them. But 5G is supposed to coalesce into a service people actually use late this year at the earliest, and more likely in 2020 or 2021. It uses new frequencies that my iPhone cannot even pick up.

→ Read the rest

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

What if air conditioning could help stop climate change instead of causing it? Using technology currently in development, AC units could get turned into machines that pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and transform it into fuel. The Place de la Riponne in Lausanne, Switzerland, is a historically significant, dramatically sited grand square. But somehow, the city managed to mess it up. To reimagine the area, officials piloted a radically inclusive public consultation, one that the city’s socialist mayor calls “turning a blank page to explore the field of the possible.” L.A. is a sprawling city with nearly half a million single-family lots. Could homeowners’ backyards be utilized for tiny affordable-housing units?

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter