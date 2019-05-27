Children’s literature is full of adventurers. They’re just predominantly white.

Owl Moon, Blueberries for Sal; Hatchet, Julie of the Wolves. But what about outdoorsy books featuring black kids? “Sometimes they learn to navigate the untamed outdoors as they escape from slavery,” Ashley Fetters writes. “But by and large, according to children’s literature, black children don’t hike or camp or bird-watch for fun.”

Correcting for such an absence can have sweeping implications. The environmental sciences isn’t a diverse field. Climate change will affect communities of color, more so if they’re also left out of the conservation conversation. Childhood obesity overwhelmingly affects children of color.

The public outdoors has a tainted legacy: When America was building up its first national parks, Jim Crow laws made these spaces dangerous for black Americans. Organizations such as the Boy Scouts were officially segregated until the 70s. Now, as millions of visitors descend on several hundred American national parks each year, consider how a more diverse range of children might be encouraged to explore nature in the first place—by seeing faces like them in books about the natural world.

The Future Library: A Disneyland of Books?

University libraries are a center and symbol of academic life. But around the world, books are getting dusty on the shelves, as the number of people actually checking out physical copies plummets:

Before you tsk-tsk today’s kids for their lack of bookishness, note that the trend lines are sliding southward for graduate students and faculty members, too: down 61 percent and 46 percent, respectively, at UVA. Overall, across its entire network of libraries, UVA circulated 525,000 books during the 2007–08 school year, but last year there were only 188,000 loans—nearly 1,000 fewer books checked out a day. The Association of Research Libraries’ aggregated statistics show a steady decrease of the same proportion across its membership, even as student enrollment at these universities has grown substantially. Maybe students aren’t checking the books out but are still consulting them regularly within the library? This also does not appear to be true. Many libraries also track such in-house uses, by tallying the books that need to be reshelved, and the trends are the same.

Fighting the Temptation of Revenge in War

Naval Special Warfare Operator Chief Eddie Gallagher. Green Beret Major Mathew Golsteyn.

These men, both awaiting trial for murder, are among those whose names have been reportedly floated for a presidential pardon. Gallagher is accused of shooting civilians and killing a prisoner; Golsteyn, of murdering a detainee. Andrew Milburn, a former Marine colonel, argues:

As a combat veteran myself, I watch these developments with deep unease. If the men in question had been junior soldiers, I might feel differently. But when the military gives you responsibility, it comes with the understanding that you can’t abandon it by blaming the stressors of combat. Because it’s in combat when your subordinates depend on you the most—when fear, fatigue, and anger threaten to take them off path, and when, lacking firm guidance, they are likely to blunder down a dangerous path. Among the squad leaders whom I sent into Karmah that day were a number who had earlier served with me as junior marines in the Battle of Fallujah, during a four-month period in which the same battalion had seen 45 marines killed, with another 250 wounded. None of them used that fact as an excuse to abuse prisoners or the local population—then or afterward. That doing so was forbidden was just understood.

