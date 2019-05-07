Indiana passed the country’s first law explicitly banning fertility doctors from misusing their own sperm in patients they treat. It comes five years after 23andMe tests revealed that Donald Cline, an Indianapolis-based fertility doctor, had secretly used his own sperm to impregnate more than 50 of his patients in the 1980s. But until Sunday, no law specifically outlawed what Cline had done—when the misdeeds came to light, Cline was stripped of his medical license and fined just $500. Though California already has a general fertility-fraud law on the books, Indiana’s is the first to single out the doctors who use their own reproductive material.

Snapshot

Did any of the celebrities strutting through the Met Gala, that exclusive, costumed New York extravaganza, understand the meaning of “camp,” this year’s chosen theme? Did the event’s organizers? Amanda Mull with some real talk about the fashion industry: “What the Met Gala’s shortcomings often make uncomfortably clear is that the boldest, most exhilarating ideas are rarely generated from within the fashion industry itself, or by those traditionally allowed to walk red carpets.”

Evening Reads

The field of iron-throne candidates is narrowing. Jon Snow 2020? Or Danaerys?

Game of Thrones’ eighth season airs into a fraught moment in America. The show might not have been intending, with its latest twist, to wade into the choppy waters of the electability debate, but here it is, nonetheless, navigating the currents. The show, now, is asking questions about what people finally want in their leaders—and how those desires might be constrained by tradition, and assumption, and failures of imagination. Jon may not be a particularly astute military leader. He may not be a terribly astute leader in general. He may be alive at the moment only because he has been saved from certain death multiple times, often by women. And he may have already bent the knee to Daenerys. Those are all things, the show is now suggesting, that will be weighed against another, perhaps overarching fact: He’s so charismatic! He’s so inspiring! He is precisely the kind of guy you’d want to have a beer with! (Or at the very least, some Dornish wine!)

Why should responsible dads be getting so much credit for picking up some—any—of the domestic work in a household? Darcy Lockman, the author of All the Rage: Mothers, Fathers, and the Myth of Equal Partnership, wonders whether such easy gratitude stands in the way of equality in home life:

“We had it out the other night, and then what did he say this morning? ‘I’m so sorry I can’t help you more. I feel so guilty about that.’ He’s helping me, instead of, like, ‘We’ve got to set up the conditions for both of us to be successful.’ But still, I have so many friends whose husbands have never put their child to bed, because it’s her job because she’s the mom. When I hear things like that, I feel really grateful.”

