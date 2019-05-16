—Shan Wang

(Oliver Munday / The Atlantic) People are indisputably watching a lot of pornography online, and that is undoubtedly having some effect on their sex lives. But what kind of effect? The answer isn't so clear-cut. In the latest episode of the Crazy/Genius podcast, Derek Thompson talks with researchers, therapists, and experts about this controversial subject.

It’s late on a weeknight. You overhear your neighbors, with whom you share proximity but not intimacy, fighting. The fighting swells to an alarming state. What should you do? Maris Kreizman tells this deeply personal story:

Years later I moved into my first solo apartment, a studio in Chelsea that was tight yet cozy. I used a screen to separate my “bedroom” from my living room, but the close quarters didn’t bother me because those 350 square feet were all mine. I was surrounded by stacks of books piled on the floor and tons of DVDs, and the desire to soak up my solitude and revel in it. A young family of four lived in the one-bedroom apartment next door. The mother had lived there for years, and had a deal on rent that was apparently worth staying for, putting bunks in the bedroom so that her children could have some space while she and her husband slept on a pullout couch in the living area. I could hear every move the family made: the tantrums, the horseplay, the highs and lows of being together constantly. It drove me crazy. I got a better white-noise machine and soldiered on. On Saturday, May 31, 2008, I came home from a business trip at close to midnight, groggy and jet-lagged, to find crime-scene tape surrounding my building.

Should Disney World have the right to go nuclear? Levering his immense political power, Walt Disney convinced Florida to give the company its own political jurisdiction in the 1960s. We explain Disney World’s literal nuclear option. There are more than 2,000 playgrounds spread across New York City, but just a century ago they didn’t exist. The visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger explores the creative and political history of the concrete jungle’s jungle gyms. Why are communities fighting 5G permit by permit? NIMBY backlash is complicating the next generation of wireless internet technology, with recent help from the California Supreme Court.

