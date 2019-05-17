📚 War Dogs, by Rebecca Frankel

📚 Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, by Ben Fountain

📚 A Time to Fight, by Jim Webb

How Pakistan has perpetuated the Afghan conflict

“The post-9/11 years have seen the slow dissolution of the shotgun marriage arranged between the U.S. and Pakistan in the quest to rout al-Qaeda.”

📚 Directorate S, by Steve Coll

📚 Ghost Wars, by Steve Coll

The Lucky Ones is no ordinary coming-of-age novel

“In tackling the challenge of delineating childhood life and brutal war, of untangling the ordinary and the extraordinary, [Julianne] Pachico dares to disorient her readers.”

📚 The Lucky Ones, by Julianne Pachico

An ambitious, dystopian retelling of the Vietnam War

“A larger implication looms over [the novel within a] novel: The more successful the treatment is in blurring painful memories, the less reason there is for a country still at war ever to withdraw.”

📚 Hystopia, by David Means

Finding your creative voice again after combat

“When I would sit down to write, like I had done my entire life before deploying, I’d come up with nothing but blank pages … Large, significant pieces of who I was had been killed off somewhere in the desert, missing in action, never to come home.”

In Memoriam

The great war novelist America forgot

“Readers under 40 know [Herman] Wouk, if they know him at all, as a name on the spine of a paperback shoved into a cottage bookshelf at the end of someone else’s summer vacation ... What they don’t know is that Herman Wouk has a fair claim to stand among the greatest American war novelists of them all.”

The Reference Desk

This week’s letter comes from a reader overwhelmed by all the books she wants to read. She asks:

1) How do I limit what I read when everything is advertised so well?

2) How do I avoid the distractions of another good book to finish a great book?

3) Is there a method to reading modern-literature classics and new, hot-off-the-shelves fantastic reads?

These are questions that I, your humble Books Briefing correspondent, am either very well or very poorly qualified to answer. At this precise moment, the left half of my desk here at The Atlantic is host to more than 50 books. The right half of my desk, which is undeniably the tidier half, looks like this:

I turned to our archives in search of advice from more organized readers than me. Juliet Lapidos argues that finishing every book you read is an act of mental fortitude and a skill to be strengthened over time. Pamela Paul has been keeping track of every book she reads for the past 30 years—an exercise that’s also become a way of commemorating moments in her life.