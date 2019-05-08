A slate of red states are making pushes to limit abortion access. Georgia narrowly passed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws this week, which makes it illegal for women to get the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. (That can happen even before some women know they’re pregnant.) Ohio is considering an even more restrictive bill that would prohibit most private insurance from covering abortions. At the federal level, the Trump administration is making moves to placate abortion-opposing religious conservatives, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services having announced a new rule last week that would strengthen protections for health-care workers who have religious objections to the procedure.

Depicted above, the Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn’s Building Bridges over a Venetian waterway is one of the many installations at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, on exhibit through Saturday.

Can any Silicon Valley productivity-increasing start-up really disrupt one of the most quotidian of human tasks: cleaning up?

When the textile start-up Silvon launched in 2014 under the name Sleep Clean, it promised to bring one of the most consistent pleasures of luxury hotels to everyday life: perennially fresh sheets without personal effort. It now makes both bedding and towels that use one of the oldest, most reliable antimicrobial technologies known to man: pure silver, woven into 7 percent of the company’s thread, ready to kill any bacteria that might scurry off your person while you’re passed out or drying off. Silvon is one of a cluster of businesses that have incorporated similar technology into their products in the past five years. Miracle also makes silver-infused bedding and towels, with a promise that you’ll do two-thirds less laundry. Skin Laundry, a brand of skin-care products, recently added silver-washed pillowcases to its lineup. Lululemon launched its Silverescent line of antimicrobial workout gear in 2014. Mack Weldon lines its men’s underwear in silver-infused fabric. All these companies make similar claims.

“Not ready for a relationship” can sometimes be a clichéd excuse deployed to get out of one. What does it really mean to be ready for a relationship, then?

The concept of being “ready for a relationship” is now so trite that this may be hard to fathom, but it doesn’t seem to have been around that long. In the corpus of books cataloged and searched by Google Ngram, the phrase doesn’t appear at all until the 1950s, and from then it’s just a blip until the 1980s, when it really takes off. According to Stephanie Coontz, a professor of history and family studies at Evergreen State College, this is likely because of a reversal in how people think about marriage and commitment that occurred over the course of those decades. “The timing of the word is just about perfectly aligned with a sea change in people’s conceptions of marriage,” she wrote to me in an email. “It used to be that you got married IN ORDER to grow up, settle down, start saving up for a future home, move away from your teenage preoccupation with [yourself] and learn how to handle a relationship.” In other words: You didn’t need to have your life figured out to be ready for a relationship. A relationship is what made you ready for adult life.

