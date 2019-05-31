A memoir written shortly before the Civil War reveals the fundamental ways in which incarceration can break the human spirit. And in her own book, Kamala Harris, the U.S. senator, Democratic presidential candidate, and former attorney general of California, attempts to reconcile the decision she made as a prosecutor.

The black family in the age of mass incarceration

“As the civil-rights movement wound down, [Daniel Patrick] Moynihan looked out and saw a black population reeling under the effects of 350 years of bondage and plunder. He believed that these effects could be addressed through state action. They were—through the mass incarceration of millions of black people. ”

📚 Freedom Is Not Enough, by James Patterson

📚 Marked: Race, Crime, and Finding Work in the Era of Mass Incarceration, by Devah Pager

📚 “Worse Than Slavery”: Parchman Farm and the Ordeal of Jim Crow Justice, by David M. Oshinsky

📚 An American Dilemma: The Negro Problem and Modern Democracy, by Gunnar Myrdal

📚 Texas Tough: The Rise of America’s Prison Empire, by Robert Perkinson

📚 The First Civil Right: How Liberals Built Prison America, by Naomi Murakawa

📚 The Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit, by Thomas J. Sugrue

📚 Caught: The Prison State and the Lockdown of American Politics, by Marie Gottschalk

How black America helped build mass incarceration

“Black American leaders [struggled] to keep their communities safe from police and criminals alike … What often followed, however, was a tragic embrace of punitive solutions to deep-seated social woes.”

📚 The New Jim Crow, by Michelle Alexander

📚 Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America, by James Forman Jr.

Mass incarceration is a public-health problem

“While Homeward is a gripping study of the totality of the lives of people reentering society, it also uncovers the role of the carceral system in breaking bodies and minds.”

📚 Homeward: Life in the Year After Prison, by Bruce Western

What prison takes away

“The oldest known prison memoir by an African American … reveals the stark reality beneath a comparison that has become a rhetorical staple: the shared logic of prison and slavery.”

📚 The Life and the Adventures of a Haunted Convict, by Austin Reed

📚 A Question of Freedom: A Memoir of Learning, Survival, and Coming of Age in Prison, by Reginald Dwayne Betts

Kamala Harris’s political memoir is an uneasy fit for the digital era

“Harris doesn’t meaningfully reconcile her punitive track record as a California prosecutor with her more recent activist-adjacent positioning as a national Democratic darling.”