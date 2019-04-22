Who is James Holzhauer? On Monday, the Jeopardy contestant won the game show for the 13th time (Holzhauer has won nearly $1 million so far). If he keeps up his pace, he’ll break the record for most winnings ever, in half the time of Ken Jennings’s unprecedented run as Jeopardy king. But what is Holzhauer’s success doing for Jeopardy’s finances? The hoopla is probably drawing in more viewers, and though Holzhauer’s winnings are surely a strain on the show’s accountants, the show itself is likely doing just fine: Prize budgets aren’t the program’s biggest expense.

—Saahil Desai

After finding out that her infant daughter has a rare genetic disorder, Julie Kim realized she needed to radically readjust her expectations for her new baby’s life.

The dress code of the digital creative class is hazy, and Silicon Valley thinks it has an answer. Disrupt … shoes:

In another time, developing manufacturing or textile technologies and licensing them to existing brands might have been the whole story of these new companies. But the upheaval in the American wardrobe has let outsiders into fashion’s territory, according to the fashion historian Nancy Deihl. “The idea of ‘careerwear’ is so dispersed and a little less determined,” says Deihl, a professor at New York University. “The career office [at NYU] has these little workshops on what to wear to interviews and things because there isn’t this kind of monolithic style guidance out there.” Not only has the American office gone more casual, but work itself has changed since Dockers started pushing business-casual dressing in 1992. More women than ever before are living full professional lives, and they need shoes that do much more than just look appropriately conservative with a skirt suit.

When families are deeply divided over vaccinations, can they find a way to open a door for reasonable conversation?

Compelling narratives can also have a much more potent effect on a listener, Dubé [a medical anthropologist and researcher] says, than a deluge of statistics and scientific facts. One of the worst things family members who disagree over vaccinations can do to one another is engage in what she calls “facts ping-pong,” in which “you push one side, and then the other will reply with, ‘Well, I saw this video on YouTube, and it showed blah blah blah.’” “I think it’s really an emotional topic, much more than a scientific topic. And those people who are questioning vaccines, it’s kind of part of their identity,” Dubé continues, noting that populations that doubt the efficacy or safety of vaccines—despite plentiful, credible evidence that demonstrates both—often mistrust government or medical authorities on other subjects, too.

