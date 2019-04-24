—Saahil Desai

If you’re just getting into the perfectly framed, casually posed Instagram aesthetic, know that it’s probably already passé. “Avocado toast and posts on the beach. It’s so generic and played out at this point. You can photoshop any girl into that background and it will be the same post,” one 15-year-old told Taylor Lorenz. “It’s not cool anymore to be manufactured.”

New slang has become remarkably childlike, the linguist John McWhorter notes.

Or have you noticed that, to convey emphasis or surprise, many young women have begun appending an uh to their sentences? “No-uh!” “Move-uh!” “It’s for you-uh!” Most adults would recognize this as a habit small children typically outgrow by middle school, but women have begun retaining it in adulthood—one can catch it everywhere from the speaking style of the comedian Aubrey Plaza to the local Chipotle. That women have started the trend is unsurprising, as women usually introduce new constructions into a language. Before long, research shows, men tend to catch on.

James Holzhauer has only been on Jeopardy for two weeks and has already made $1 million. And he’s gotten there in the shortest amount of time in the game show’s history. His record success is in part the result of having very few trivia weak spots, but that’s just one of an “unholy trinity” of skills that make him formidable.

The third element of the trinity is Holzhauer’s mind for strategy. When in control of the board, he rarely hesitates to pick his next clue—often doing so with an eye for Daily Doubles, tiles that essentially let players wager as much of their money as they’d like—and calibrates his bets without much apparent anguish. “I know a lot of very good trivia players who would never be able to work out the complex wagers that he does on the Daily Double, because they just wouldn’t be able to think as fast as that,” Labbett said. The ability to make such on-the-fly calculations, Labbett noted, doesn’t necessarily overlap with trivia expertise—trivia usually doesn’t require people to do math on the spot.

