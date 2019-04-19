Joe Biden has finally made up his mind. The former vice president plans to announce his candidacy next Wednesday in what will be his third bid for the White House (or seventh, depending on what you count). Biden leads in most polls, showing that he’ll be a formidable challenger to the dozens of other Democrats eyeing the White House, and his campaign is plotting a path to the nomination with a base of more moderate voters. But Biden will also have to grapple with heightened scrutiny of his long record as a senator.

—Saahil Desai

This Week in Numbers

🌎 A committee of researchers are voting next week to determine whether the Anthropocene, the period of time in which human activity has become the dominant influence on the climate, should be codified as an official geological era. The turning-point year under consideration is surprisingly recent.

🎓 From 2002 to 2017, around 50,000 people earned Ph.D.s each year, according to the latest data from the National Science Foundation—and in 2017, only a tiny percent were black. And in more than a dozen academic fields, not a single black student was awarded a doctorate.

Our Critics’ Picks

(Mazur / Getty / Katie Martin / The Atlantic)

Watch: FilmStruck might be gone, much to the sorrow of cinephiles, but the Criterion Collection now at long last has an online hub for a wide range of classic films. “I think we’re going to try and show things because we think they’re important to be shown,” the Criterion’s president told David Sims.

Listen: Beyoncé’s new Netflix documentary, Homecoming, and the companion live album, is intricate, virtuosic, and a celebration of African American scholarly history.

Read: Richard Powers’s The Overstory, which won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction this week, is a remarkable piece of climate fiction “that approaches trees and the threats facing them with wonder, reverence, and an urgency that could be enough to change minds.”

Weekend Read

(Vincenzo Pinto)

Passover and Easter are both springtime holidays that share themes of liberation and triumph, and this year they overlap (Passover begins on the night of April 19, while Easter falls on Sunday, April 21). But why does that happen only 15 percent of the time? Blame the moon, and some ancient math.

→ Read the rest

Poem of the Week

This Friday, an excerpt from “Brief Life,” by William Carlos Williams, from our November 1982 issue.

Pray

pay

no attention to my greatness You

too

could do as well as I

→ Read the rest

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here. Comments, questions, typos? Email newsletters editor Shan Wang at swang@theatlantic.com We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Find the full list here.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Saahil Desai is an assistant editor at The Atlantic, where he covers family and education. Twitter