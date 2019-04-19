📚 NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney

📚 CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS, by Sally Rooney

The “hidden mechanisms” that help those born rich to excel in elite jobs

“I think the image that we have—or the ideology, if you want to be political about it—is once you’re 18 or so, you make your own way and your class origin is not an important part of how your career goes from there. But … that’s not at all true.”

📚 THE CLASS CEILING: WHY IT PAYS TO BE PRIVILEGED, by Daniel Laurison and Sam Friedman

Marie Kondo and the privilege of clutter

“Kondo says that we can appreciate the objects we used to love deeply just by saying goodbye to them. But for families that have experienced giving their dearest possessions up unwillingly, ‘putting things in order’ is never going to be as simple as throwing things away. Everything they manage to hold onto matters deeply. Everything is confirmation they survived.”

📚 THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo

📚 SPARK JOY, by Marie Kondo

An ethicist reads The Art of the Deal

“Rather than an elaborate phenomenon characterized by collective action, analytical diligence, and bouts of serendipity, commercial success is presented [in the book] as a stirring tribute to self-reliance, individual will, and superhuman feats of strength overcoming the dark forces of smug complacency and conventional thinking.”

📚 THE ART OF THE DEAL, by Donald Trump and Tony Schwartz

📚 THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, by Benjamin Franklin

📚 RANDOM REMINISCENCES OF MEN AND EVENTS, by John D. Rockefeller

📚 JACK: STRAIGHT FROM THE GUT, by Jack Welch

📚 MY YEARS WITH GENERAL MOTORS, by Alfred Sloan

📚 CAPITALISM, SOCIALISM, AND DEMOCRACY, by Joseph Schumpeter

📚 THE ART OF THE COMEBACK, by Donald Trump and Kate Bohner

When literary theory can explain what economics can’t

“[Imagined Futures] makes a thorough, exhaustively documented argument in support of what many have suspected about capitalism: It’s a castle in the air, built on fantasy shading into fraud. [Jens Beckert] makes a compelling case that no corner of the market is untouched by the process of generating imagined futures.”

📚 IMAGINED FUTURES: FICTIONAL EXPECTATIONS AND CAPITALIST DYNAMICS, by Jens Beckert

📚 THE CONFIDENCE-MAN, by Herman Melville

📚 CONFESSIONS OF FELIX KRULL, CONFIDENCE MAN, by Thomas Mann

This week’s question comes from P. M. Lal: “I know what I read when I was 16. But times have changed, and I am at a loss as to what I should recommend to my 16-year-old granddaughter!”