From “Lepage’s Joan of Arc,” by Helen Gray Cone

“Hence goes she ever in a glimmering dream,

And very oft will sudden stand at gaze,

With blue, dim eyes that still not seem to see:

For now the well-known ways with visions teem”

Read the full poem.

From “Frederick Douglass,” by Robert Hayden

“this man

shall be remembered—oh, not with statues’ rhetoric,

not with legends and poems and wreaths of bronze alone,

but with the lives grown out of his life”

Read the full poem.

From “For the Union Dead,” by Robert Lowell

“The stone statues of the abstract Union Soldier

grow slimmer and younger each year—

wasp-waisted, they doze over muskets,

and muse through their sideburns.”

Read the full poem.

From “Articulation,” by Natasha Trethewey

“How not to see, in the saint’s image,

my mother’s last portrait—the dark backdrop,

her dress black as a habit, the bright edge

of her afro ringing her face with light?”

Read the full poem.

From “Martin Luther King Jr. Mourns Trayvon Martin,” by Lauren K. Alleyne

“For you, brother,

I dreamed a world softened

by love, free from fear

that makes too-early ancestors of our men;

turns our boys into targets,

headlines, and ghosts.”

Read the full poem.

You Recommend

Last week, we asked you what books about relationships and marriage you’d recommend. Chris, a reader from Saint Paul, Minnesota, put forward Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff’s “vivid, unforgettable portrayal of how two people can have dramatically different views of their relationship.” Another reader, Rebecca J. from Rochester, New York, suggested Lila by Marilynne Robinson, in which “two very different people” are able to overcome their insecurities with mutual “tenderness, respect, and honesty” and build “strength and confidence” in their “unlikely marriage.”

What poem evokes strong memories for you? Tweet at us with the hashtag #TheAtlanticBooksBriefing, or fill out the form here.

This week’s newsletter is written by Annika Neklason. The book she’s reading on her commute is A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, by Dave Eggers.

Comments, questions, typos? Reply to this email to reach the Books Briefing team. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.