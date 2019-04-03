—Saahil Desai

Snapshot

(© Anuroop Krishnan. All rights reserved.)

Eight winning images were selected from 48,000 entries in Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual photo contest, including this close encounter with a red-fronted lemur, the winner in the “Natural World” category.

Evening Read

(Sarah Wilkins)

While seeing one of her first-ever patients as a budding clinical therapist, Lori Gottlieb got a wake-up call on just how difficult the profession can be.

What has brought her here now, she confides, is that her work has started getting sloppy and her boss has noticed. She can’t concentrate, because trying not to cry is taking all of her focus. She looked up the symptoms of depression and ticked off all the boxes. She’s never been in therapy before but knows she needs help. Nobody, she says, looking me in the eye—not her friends, not her boyfriend, not her family — knows how depressed she is. Nobody but me. Me. The trainee who has never done therapy before. (If you ever want proof that what people present online is a prettier version of their lives, become a therapist and Google your patients. Later, when I Googled Michelle out of concern — I learned quickly never to do this again, to always let patients be the sole narrators of their stories—pages of hits popped up. I saw images of her receiving a prestigious award, smiling at an event standing next to a handsome guy, looking cool and confident and at peace with the world in a magazine photo spread. Online, she bore no resemblance to the person who sat across from me in that room.)

