What We’re Following

(Philippe Wojazer / Reuters)

A massive fire erupted at Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral today. The nearly 900-year-old Gothic church, which is a tourist hub in the city and one of the most recognizable sites in Europe, was severely damaged—its spire toppling over and its roof collapsing. The photo editor Alan Taylor compiled these 16 photos of the licks of flame and billows of smoke that enveloped the church. For Parisians, the loss is nearly incomprehensible: For centuries, the church has survived a plague, the French Revolution, and Nazis—only to be felled by a senseless fire. “Built in the Gothic era, destroyed in the social-media era,” Rachel Donadio writes.

The unwitting face of the team behind last week’s first-ever black-hole image fell victim to the black hole of the internet. A picture of a giddy Katie Bouman, a 29-year-old postdoc fellow at MIT, reveling at the image on her computer screen quickly ricocheted online as an inspiration for women in the male-dominated world of science. But within hours, the image was co-opted by internet trolls who peddled memes and videos across Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube smearing Bouman as a fraud. (Trolls also tried to co-opt the image of Bouman’s male colleague, who wanted no part of it.)