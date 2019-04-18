—Saahil Desai

(Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty ) In the middle of the Gobi desert, one Chinese company has set up a simulated Mars base for future astronauts. → View the full photo essay

(Miguel Vidal / Reuters)

Doing things for the second time—rewatching a movie, revisiting the same museum—might be more pleasant than one would expect, research suggests:

In another experiment, O’Brien’s team had research subjects watch a movie on Netflix that they hadn’t seen before and thought they’d enjoy. Then, on the following night, the researchers had some of them watch the same movie again. The group that didn’t watch it a second night in a row rated the enjoyment they would have had rewatching it at an average of roughly 3.5 on a seven-point scale, which was lower than the 5.3 they gave to watching the movie the first time. But the group that did watch the movie a second time gave the experience a 4.5 on average. These discrepancies illustrate O’Brien’s finding well. It’s not that watching a movie for the second time in 24 hours is just as enjoyable as the first time—it probably won’t be. But it does seem likely to be more pleasant than one would predict.

“On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five,” Paul Revere embarked on a ride to warn of the British troops’ arrival during the Revolutionary War. Revere’s ride is memorialized in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s most famous poem, first published in the pages of The Atlantic’s January 1861 issue, as America verged on civil war.

Listen, my children, and you shall hear

Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,

On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five:

Hardly a man is now alive

Who remembers that famous day and year.

(Tanvi Misra/CityLab)

