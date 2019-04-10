—Saahil Desai

A new UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mount Fanjing in China, is the home of nature reserves and Buddhist temples, including one sitting atop a 330-foot-tall mountain spire, jutting out from the surrounding range.

Yes, he’s another Democratic candidate running for president. But no, he doesn’t actually want the job:

It’s hard to pick the strangest thing about Mike Gravel’s campaign for president. Is it the candidate’s 88 years of age? His blunt critique of American foreign policy? Or the fact that he refuses to travel anywhere to sell his candidacy? Perhaps it’s that the former senator from Alaska’s campaign manager is a 17-year-old finishing his senior year of high school. Or that the stated goal of the Gravel fundraising apparatus is to raise as little money as possible. No. The single strangest thing about the campaign is that neither the candidate nor the staff supports his bid for president.

“Even if they don’t mean any harm, hot people can be very, very stressful,” writes Amanda Mull. It’s science: unexpectedly encountering a person you find extremely attractive can leave any reasonable person very flustered.

The problem starts with brain chemistry. “When you see an attractive person, the left ventral tegmental area of the brain becomes active and will pump out dopamine,” says Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist who studies attraction at the Kinsey Institute. “Dopamine is a stimulant to the brain, so some people might react with surprise or awkwardness.” That feeling is the weak-kneed giddiness that very attractive people can inspire, which can leave you fumbling for words and feeling off balance, even though a dopamine rush is a fundamentally pleasurable experience. Based on Fisher’s research, which used fMRI scans to observe the brain lighting up in response to stimuli, the left ventral tegmental area (commonly referred to as the left VTA) is responsible for pleasurable reactions to beauty.

