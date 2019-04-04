What We’re Following

Whistle-blowers of Capitol Hill have been popping up in greater numbers. For decades, tipsters have cooperated with Congress’s House Oversight Committee to report wrongdoing within the U.S. government—but in the latest presidency, that number has spiked. Earlier this week, Tricia Newbold stirred up a media storm when she revealed to the committee that senior Trump administration officials granted security clearances to 25 people whose applications had initially been denied. Though whistle-blowers like Newbold are protected from retaliation, Democrats say charges from Trump allies of a “deep state” conspiracy against the president have created a climate of fear.

The parents charged in last month’s college admissions scandal appeared in court this week. Well-to-do parents, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, allegedly scammed their kids into selective schools with million-dollar bribes and blatant lies. Without having to resort to illegalities, well-off applicants already have all sorts of advantages in the application process, the perhaps most questionable of which is so-called “legacy” admissions. It’s clear how the children of alums benefit from the practice, but what do colleges get? The main justification they’ve dole out is that it helps with fundraising efforts … yet the elite schools that have banned the practice, including MIT and the California Institute of Technology, seem to be doing just fine.