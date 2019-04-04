What We’re Following
Whistle-blowers of Capitol Hill have been popping up in greater numbers. For decades, tipsters have cooperated with Congress’s House Oversight Committee to report wrongdoing within the U.S. government—but in the latest presidency, that number has spiked. Earlier this week, Tricia Newbold stirred up a media storm when she revealed to the committee that senior Trump administration officials granted security clearances to 25 people whose applications had initially been denied. Though whistle-blowers like Newbold are protected from retaliation, Democrats say charges from Trump allies of a “deep state” conspiracy against the president have created a climate of fear.
The parents charged in last month’s college admissions scandal appeared in court this week. Well-to-do parents, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, allegedly scammed their kids into selective schools with million-dollar bribes and blatant lies. Without having to resort to illegalities, well-off applicants already have all sorts of advantages in the application process, the perhaps most questionable of which is so-called “legacy” admissions. It’s clear how the children of alums benefit from the practice, but what do colleges get? The main justification they’ve dole out is that it helps with fundraising efforts … yet the elite schools that have banned the practice, including MIT and the California Institute of Technology, seem to be doing just fine.
Two more long-shot candidates are joining a dozens-strong field of 2020 Democratic contenders. The hot-yoga devotee and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan entered the race on Thursday, hoping that his appeal to hard-on-their-luck Trump voters who have abandoned the Democrats could help him pull off the upset. The California congressman Eric Swalwell will soon throw his own hat into the ring. He’s grown a following from frequent cable-news appearances all topics of Trump and the Mueller investigation, but with some help from Parkland student Cameron Kasky, his campaign will be centered on another topic entirely.
Evening Reads
*
(Gretchen Ertl / Reuters)
Caitlin Flanagan has some choice words for the parents indicted in the college-admissions scandal, and their sympathizers.
The new job meant that I had signed myself up to be locked in a small office, appointment after appointment, with hugely powerful parents and their mortified children as I delivered news so grimly received that I began to think of myself less as an administrator than as an oncologist. Along the way they said such crass things, such rude things, such greedy things, and such borderline-racist things that I began to hate them. They, in turn, began to hate me. A college counselor at an elite prep school is supposed to be a combination of cheerleader, concierge, and talent agent, radically on the side of each case and applying steady pressure on the dream college to make it happen. At the very least, the counselor is not supposed to be an adversary.
I just about got an ulcer sitting in that office listening to rich people complaining bitterly about an “unfair” or a “rigged” system.
Urban Developments
(Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters)
Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing urban dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:
“We need to get it out of our minds that it’s okay for cats to be outside. It’s just not responsible pet ownership.” A conservation biologist makes the case for keeping cats indoors—or at least on leashes.
San Francisco’s 1991 Embarcadero demolition is the poster child for the freeway removal movement. From the Congress for the New Urbanism, here’s a list of other highways cities should consider tearing down.
In a quest to offer a more environmentally friendly way to travel across Europe, Sweden plans to revive a staple of 20th-century travel: the overnight train.
