Justin Trudeau seemed the perfect, liberal counterprogramming for the Trump era. But the well-coiffed, yoga-performing, Syrian-refugee-hugging Canadian prime minister now finds himself mired in a national scandal. After the engineering company SNC-Lavalin was prosecuted for paying bribes to the son of Libya’s dictator, it started a lobbying effort to mitigate the penalties. Trudeau’s attorney general staved off the lobbying effort—but then, in January, she was removed from the position, raising allegations that the prime minister was seeking to tamper with justice. Why has the scandal proven so devastating for Trudeau? David Frum explores.

One shocking scene from the Netflix documentary Our Planet shows walruses scaling steep cliffs—and then falling to their deaths. What were they doing there in the first place?

The story of the historian Thea Hunter, who died over winter break at the end of 2018, is about the impossibility of adjunct life, and the unceasing hardships of being a woman of color in academia. Adam Harris writes:

Her friends told me that Hunter would wake up around 5 a.m. each day, eat her cereal, and make the hour commute from Washington Heights to Danbury, Connecticut. She would often arrive on campus early, around 7:30, for office hours. She would get settled into her office and sit down. She was a black woman in a largely empty building, and people would come by and inquire about whether she was the janitor. Then she would teach classes. Her students loved her, but their parents would call the school questioning whether she had a doctorate. Waking up started to get more difficult. She would cry over her breakfast cereal before her commute in, her friends said. She loved her students, and her research, and teaching, but the slights built up until they became too much to handle. She knew that leaving the university and a tenure-track job meant leaving security, or at least a modestly defined path toward it. It also meant losing her health insurance. But she was principled; so, in 2006, she left.

