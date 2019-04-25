Earth isn’t the only planet with ground tremors. Scientists recently confirmed what they’ve suspected for decades: There are “marsquakes.” Unlike Earth, Mars doesn’t have tectonic plates, but heat escaping from its core can send seismic waves trembling in all directions. The recently detected quake only registered as a 2.5 on the Richter scale—which humans wouldn’t feel if it happened on Earth—but it could still prove crucial in helping scientists study the interior of the planet. Earth and Mars aren’t the only two celestial bodies that rumble from time to time—since the 1970s, astronauts have also detected hundreds of moonquakes.

—Saahil Desai

Andy Ferguson interrogates why stand-up jokes about our present moment—on politics, technology, and society—feel so notably unfunny.

Late night is where punch lines go to die, to drown in the bathtub of literal-mindedness … It’s tempting—isn’t it always?—to blame everything, including this descent into humorlessness, on Trump. It’s not quite right to say, as is often said, that Trump has no sense of humor. You could say he has a sense of what a sense of humor is, even if his own preference is for a pigtail-yanking, pull-my-finger kind of humor, full of ridicule, mugging, sarcasm, and broad-brush caricature. His campaign rallies are like overlong stand-up routines without any jokes, just as late-night comedians’ stand-up routines are coming to resemble campaign rallies, also without the jokes. Trump’s audiences, no less than [Stephen] Colbert’s, are primed to laugh whenever the signal is given.

Aquariums inspire awe, promote conservation of marine life, participate in educational initiatives, and are pitched as a means of revitalizing the cities that host them. But the history of aquariums tells a different story, writes Samantha Muka:

The Dubai Aquarium, one of the largest tanks in the world, experienced several shark casualties before opening in 2008. The aquarists eventually worked out the optimum number of species for the tank, but other aquariums struggled longer with these issues. The Jerusalem aquarium, a 30-tank, $28.5 million building originally set to open in May 2017, delayed its opening after the loss of many exotic fish and two sharks. Some aquariums continue to try to keep great whites in captivity, with limited success and an almost 100 percent mortality rate … Other early aquariums had to develop similar cost-sharing measures between private organizations and taxpayers. In this century, the Denver aquarium, which opened to much fanfare in 1999, declared bankruptcy in 2002 because of defaults on building loans.

