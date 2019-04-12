—Saahil Desai

This Week in Numbers

💍 The American wedding ceremony is changing. According to one recent study, this percent of married couples polled said they had been married by a friend or family member rather than a religious officiant in 2017, up from 16.4 percent in 2010.

🇮🇳 The world’s largest democratic exercise is under way, and like elections in the U.S., it’s about the economy, stupid. India has this many young people under 25—more than the population of the entire European Union—and job growth hasn’t kept up.

🎓 Colleges are opening their doors to more students of color, but opportunities for minority professors are lagging. From 1993 to 2013, the percentage of underrepresented minorities in full-time tenure-track positions grew by just 30 percent, while the percentage in less stable non-tenure-track positions grew by this much.

Our Critics’ Picks

(Helen Sloane / HBO)

Watch: The appointment-viewing fantasy phenomenon Game of Thrones returns this weekend for its final season. How will the series, which has outstripped its George R. R. Martin source material, end? Christopher Orr looks back at the labyrinth of story lines. Plus: For some reason, someone decided to reboot Hellboy.

Read: Sally Rooney’s second novel, Normal People, finds that “despite class differences, and the judgments of others, radical politics can work on a small scale and are worth pursuing even if the world’s broader inequalities feel both inevitable and unsolvable,” writes Annalisa Quinn.

Weekend Read

(Matt Buck)

She has spent years curating her image and trying to perfect her aura of authenticity: “What her friends say she couldn’t understand was why, this time, many people weren’t buying it.” Elaina Plott spent the past several months profiling the first daughter Ivanka Trump:

You could tell by his eyes, the way they popped and gleamed and fixed on someone behind me. Only one person gets that kind of look from Donald Trump. “Oh!” the president said. “Ivanka!” Ivanka Trump lifted her hands, astonished. “I forgot you guys were meeting—I was just coming by!” she said. “Uh-oh!” The first daughter (though not the only daughter), wearing a fitted black mockneck and black pants, her golden hair fastened in a low twist, glided across the Oval Office. It was a Tuesday afternoon, and it was apparently vital to inform Trump, at that very moment, that Siemens had pledged to expand its education and training opportunities to more workers as part of Ivanka’s workforce-development initiative. She also wanted to remind him that tomorrow would be the inaugural session of the program’s advisory board, and that Tim Cook would be joining the meeting. “She loves doing it,” Trump said, presumably to me but while looking at Ivanka. “And she wants no credit. Just like me, she wants no credit.” They both started laughing.