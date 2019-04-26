This Week in Family

(9dream Studio / Shutterstock)

As measles outbreaks multiply across the country, some families are divided on the need to vaccinate their children. That can lead to difficult or awkward conversations with family members who doubt the science behind vaccines—particularly when it comes to the health and safety of young children and newborns in the family. One sociologist advises that the best way to reason with family members who refuse to vaccinate themselves or their children is to try to listen empathetically first, rather than engage in “facts ping-pong.”

→ Read the rest

Highlights

(Wenjia Tang)

In this week’s installment of The Friendship Files, two women talk about a friendship that’s grown up with them. They started off as mild rivals in high school, when they played flute in band. They supported each other through difficult family transitions during their senior year, and kept up a long-distance friendship through college and post-grad life. They eventually became roommates in California, navigating the messiness of splitting rent and chores and the occasional fight.

→ Read the rest

(Maria Nguyen)

When doctors find a small hole in her infant daughter’s heart, Julie Kim is reassured that her daughter will grow up to lead a happy and healthy life after a successful open-heart surgery. But then a more troubling discovery hits: Her daughter has a rare genetic condition that may leave her unable to speak, walk, or care for herself as an adult. How does a mother process the grief of losing the life she imagined for her baby—and how does she learn to embrace the full life her daughter will still have? “I am learning that grief can be complicated and ambiguous,” Kim writes. “We hold ideas and expectations of ourselves and loved ones so tightly that we have difficulty seeing them from any distance, and that it’s even harder to let them go.”

→ Read the rest